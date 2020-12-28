Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Sets New 12-Month High at $80.89

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $80.89 and last traded at $80.37, with a volume of 70046 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $76.21.

Several research firms have weighed in on VWDRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.60 and a beta of 0.89.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY)

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

