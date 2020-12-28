Vertcoin (VTC) Trading Up 7.5% Over Last 7 Days

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 28th. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $10.11 million and $93,775.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000649 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

MonaCoin (MONA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00005170 BTC.

Zcoin (XZC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC.

AICHAIN (AIT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Zoin (ZOI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000713 BTC.

CoinZoom (ZOOM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 57,846,047 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog . The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

Vertcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.