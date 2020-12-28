Verge (XVG) Price Reaches $0.0080

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. Verge has a total market cap of $131.00 million and $4.36 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Verge has traded up 9.9% against the US dollar. One Verge coin can now be purchased for $0.0080 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Verge alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $130.50 or 0.00488099 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00005060 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 1,751.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000218 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003281 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003018 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000227 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,410,490,343 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com

Verge Coin Trading

Verge can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.