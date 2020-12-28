Verasity Trading 8.1% Lower This Week (VRA)

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. During the last seven days, Verasity has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar. Verasity has a total market cap of $1.97 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verasity token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ProBit Exchange and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00049789 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.27 or 0.00114900 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $138.18 or 0.00507719 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000505 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002921 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000140 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00023155 BTC.

Verasity Token Profile

Verasity (CRYPTO:VRA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,839,985,784 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,880,889,139 tokens. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Verasity Token Trading

Verasity can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and ProBit Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

