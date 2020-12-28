Venus Price Hits $3.54 on Top Exchanges (XVS)

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. Venus has a total market cap of $24.89 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Venus token can now be bought for approximately $3.54 or 0.00013135 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Venus has traded 20.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Venus alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26,944.76 or 0.99931855 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00007155 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00018064 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002280 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003715 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000215 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00048002 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Venus Token Profile

Venus is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,026,935 tokens. Venus’ official website is venus.io . The official message board for Venus is medium.com/venusprotocol . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

Venus Token Trading

Venus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Venus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Venus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Venus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.