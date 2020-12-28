Veles Price Down 16.9% This Week (VLS)

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded 12.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. Veles has a total market cap of $42,978.86 and $77,644.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veles coin can now be purchased for $0.0336 or 0.00000125 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Veles has traded 16.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,978.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $723.22 or 0.02680683 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.08 or 0.00496980 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $362.32 or 0.01342969 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $162.64 or 0.00602854 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00005013 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.59 or 0.00254246 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00022292 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Veles Coin Profile

Veles (VLS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,388,851 coins and its circulating supply is 1,278,874 coins. Veles’ official website is veles.network. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Veles Coin Trading

Veles can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

