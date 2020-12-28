Velas Market Cap Reaches $49.71 Million (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. One Velas coin can currently be bought for $0.0236 or 0.00000087 BTC on exchanges. Velas has a total market capitalization of $49.71 million and $1.18 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Velas has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Velas alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000109 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000430 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001369 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000402 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas (VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,106,296,362 coins. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Velas

Velas can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.