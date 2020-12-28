Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $356.19

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $356.19 and last traded at $355.44, with a volume of 721 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $352.88.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $335.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $308.25.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 162.7% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

