ValuEngine Lowers Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Noble Financial restated a buy rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Gevo in a research report on Monday, November 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Gevo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gevo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Gevo in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2.92.

NASDAQ:GEVO opened at $3.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $442.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 3.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.12. Gevo has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $4.25.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.70 million. Gevo had a negative return on equity of 33.39% and a negative net margin of 243.40%. Equities analysts forecast that Gevo will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in Gevo by 179.4% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 30,737 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 19,737 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Gevo in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Gevo in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Gevo by 534.0% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 104,513 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 88,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Gevo in the third quarter valued at $221,000. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gevo Company Profile

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives. The company uses low-carbon renewable-resource-based carbohydrates as raw materials and is developing renewable electricity and renewable natural gas for use in production processes.

