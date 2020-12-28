Valor Token 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $43,163.00 (VALOR)

Valor Token (CURRENCY:VALOR) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. During the last week, Valor Token has traded 22.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Valor Token token can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000805 BTC on popular exchanges including Bithumb and BitMax. Valor Token has a market cap of $4.35 million and $43,163.00 worth of Valor Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00045299 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00005327 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003724 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.78 or 0.00296204 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00030071 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00015485 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003713 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $578.33 or 0.02147113 BTC.

Valor Token Token Profile

VALOR is a token. It was first traded on October 10th, 2018. Valor Token’s total supply is 75,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,036,000 tokens. The official message board for Valor Token is smartvalor.com/news-io-draft/blog . Valor Token’s official Twitter account is @smartvalorinc . Valor Token’s official website is smartvalor.io/en

Buying and Selling Valor Token

Valor Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and Bithumb. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Valor Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Valor Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Valor Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

