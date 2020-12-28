US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for US Foods’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.17. US Foods posted earnings of $0.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 63.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that US Foods will report full year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for US Foods.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02). US Foods had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 5th. ValuEngine upgraded US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays raised their price target on US Foods from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. BidaskClub raised US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised US Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.91.

In other US Foods news, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 14,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total transaction of $432,882.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 57,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $1,766,529.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 475,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,499,236.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,455 shares of company stock valued at $4,242,370 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of USFD. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in US Foods by 118.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in US Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in US Foods by 251.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the period. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of USFD stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,152,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,231,786. US Foods has a 12-month low of $8.32 and a 12-month high of $42.28. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -237.91 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

