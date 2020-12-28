Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Plans $0.46 None Dividend

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) announced a None dividend on Monday, December 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 19th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

Urban Edge Properties has raised its dividend by 7.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE UE traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.57. 3,658 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,126,092. Urban Edge Properties has a 1-year low of $6.98 and a 1-year high of $19.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.28. The company has a current ratio of 12.62, a quick ratio of 12.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.46.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $75.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.75 million. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 38.87% and a return on equity of 13.51%. Equities research analysts forecast that Urban Edge Properties will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on UE shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Urban Edge Properties in a report on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Urban Edge Properties from $9.80 to $10.60 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. TheStreet lowered Urban Edge Properties from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Urban Edge Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.34.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

