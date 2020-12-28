Uniswap Price Tops $3.74 (UNI)

Uniswap (CURRENCY:UNI) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $961.54 million and approximately $1.08 billion worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uniswap token can now be bought for about $3.74 or 0.00013774 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Uniswap has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002791 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 257,186,055 tokens. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog . The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni . Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Uniswap

Uniswap can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

