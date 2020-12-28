Unify 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $11,369.00 (UNIFY)

Unify (CURRENCY:UNIFY) traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. Unify has a market capitalization of $39,149.11 and approximately $11,369.00 worth of Unify was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Unify has traded down 44.6% against the US dollar. One Unify coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, CryptoBridge, Mercatox and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unify Coin Profile

UNIFY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 14th, 2017. Unify’s total supply is 18,185,085 coins. The Reddit community for Unify is /r/UnifyCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Unify’s official Twitter account is @unifycrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unify’s official website is www.unify.today

Unify Coin Trading

Unify can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, YoBit, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unify directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unify should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unify using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

