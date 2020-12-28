Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Receives $13.64 Average Target Price from Analysts

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.64.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UMPQ shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Umpqua from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Umpqua from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Umpqua from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd.

UMPQ stock opened at $15.14 on Friday. Umpqua has a 1-year low of $8.88 and a 1-year high of $18.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.38 and its 200-day moving average is $12.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.23. Umpqua had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $348.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.70 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Umpqua will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is 52.50%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Umpqua in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Umpqua in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 205.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Umpqua in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Umpqua in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

