UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Takes Position in ProSight Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in ProSight Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in ProSight Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in ProSight Global by 106.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in ProSight Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in ProSight Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of ProSight Global by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PROS opened at $12.75 on Monday. ProSight Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.26 and a 52-week high of $17.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.61.

ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $194.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.00 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on PROS shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of ProSight Global in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ProSight Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of ProSight Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

ProSight Global Company Profile

ProSight Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entrepreneurial specialty insurance company in the United States. The company underwrites insurance coverages in the lines of commercial auto, general liability, workers' compensation, commercial multiple peril, and other. It serves customers in construction, consumer service, marine and energy, media and entertainment, professional service, real estate, sports, and transportation industries.

