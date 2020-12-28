TrueFlip Price Tops $0.16 (TFL)

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 28th. TrueFlip has a market capitalization of $1.02 million and $7,063.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TrueFlip has traded down 15% against the US dollar. One TrueFlip token can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000605 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00046475 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00005620 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003707 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $82.69 or 0.00305481 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00029329 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00015566 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003694 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $586.56 or 0.02167011 BTC.

About TrueFlip

TrueFlip (CRYPTO:TFL) is a token. It launched on June 26th, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 tokens. The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrueFlip is trueflip.io

Buying and Selling TrueFlip

TrueFlip can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFlip should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueFlip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

