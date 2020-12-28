TRON (TRX) Price Reaches $0.0287 on Major Exchanges

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 27th. Over the last week, TRON has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar. One TRON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0287 or 0.00000106 BTC on exchanges. TRON has a total market cap of $2.06 billion and $1.43 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About TRON

TRX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. TRON’s official website is tron.network. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling TRON

