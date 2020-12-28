Trisura Group Ltd. (TSU.TO) (TSE:TSU) Receives C$105.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Trisura Group Ltd. (TSU.TO) (TSE:TSU) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$105.25.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$110.00 price objective on shares of Trisura Group Ltd. (TSU.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. National Bank Financial set a C$114.00 price objective on shares of Trisura Group Ltd. (TSU.TO) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Scotiabank set a C$110.00 target price on shares of Trisura Group Ltd. (TSU.TO) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Trisura Group Ltd. (TSU.TO) from C$93.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Trisura Group Ltd. (TSU.TO) from C$100.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th.

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSU.TO) stock opened at C$88.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$84.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$79.56. The company has a market cap of C$906.75 million and a P/E ratio of 32.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Trisura Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$34.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$96.77.

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSU.TO) (TSE:TSU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.74 by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$48.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$42.08 million. On average, analysts expect that Trisura Group Ltd. will post 3.8900001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada and the United States. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

