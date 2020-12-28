Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.14% of Triple-S Management worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GTS. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Triple-S Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Triple-S Management by 962.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Triple-S Management by 311.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Triple-S Management by 385.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,393 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Triple-S Management during the second quarter worth $198,000. Institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GTS opened at $21.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Triple-S Management Co. has a 1-year low of $9.13 and a 1-year high of $24.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.89.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.05). Triple-S Management had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $942.91 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Triple-S Management Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

GTS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Triple-S Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. TheStreet downgraded Triple-S Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Triple-S Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Triple-S Management Company Profile

Triple-S Management Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid markets. It operates through three segments: Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance. The company offers various managed care products, including health maintenance organization plans; preferred provider organization plans; BlueCard program; Medicare Supplement products; Medicare Advantage products; Medicaid plans; and claims processing and other administrative services to employers, individuals, and government entities.

