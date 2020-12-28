Tripio (TRIO) Hits Market Cap of $2.97 Million

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 27th. One Tripio token can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Tripio has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. Tripio has a market capitalization of $2.97 million and $402,652.00 worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00045299 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00005327 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003724 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.78 or 0.00296204 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00030071 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00015485 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003713 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $578.33 or 0.02147113 BTC.

About Tripio

Tripio (TRIO) is a token. Its launch date was April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 tokens. Tripio’s official website is trip.io . The official message board for Tripio is medium.com/@thetripio . Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Tripio Token Trading

Tripio can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tripio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tripio using one of the exchanges listed above.

