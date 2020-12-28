Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) (TCN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 on January 15th

Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) (TSE:TCN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.
Shares of TCN traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$11.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,395. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$11.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 262.83. The firm has a market cap of C$2.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35. Tricon Residential Inc. has a 1-year low of C$5.45 and a 1-year high of C$12.11.
Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) (TSE:TCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$161.40 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Tricon Residential Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
TCN has been the subject of several research reports. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) from C$11.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.
Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) Company Profile
Tricon Capital Group Inc is a principal investor and asset manager primarily focused on rental housing in North America. The firm invests in a portfolio of single-family rental homes, multi-family rental apartments and for-sale housing assets, and manages third-party capital in connection with its investments.
