Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) (TCN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 on January 15th

Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) (TSE:TCN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

Shares of TCN traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$11.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,395. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$11.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 262.83. The firm has a market cap of C$2.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35. Tricon Residential Inc. has a 1-year low of C$5.45 and a 1-year high of C$12.11.

Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) (TSE:TCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$161.40 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Tricon Residential Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gary Berman bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$10.87 per share, with a total value of C$54,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 923,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$10,034,988.34.

TCN has been the subject of several research reports. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) from C$11.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) Company Profile

Tricon Capital Group Inc is a principal investor and asset manager primarily focused on rental housing in North America. The firm invests in a portfolio of single-family rental homes, multi-family rental apartments and for-sale housing assets, and manages third-party capital in connection with its investments.

