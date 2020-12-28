Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Earns “Sell” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sell rating on shares of Transocean (NYSE:RIG) in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $3.00 price objective on the offshore drilling services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Transocean from a positive rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $2.50 to $1.15 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. 140166 cut shares of Transocean from a positive rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $1.15 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Transocean from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Transocean from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Transocean from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.18.

Shares of RIG stock opened at $2.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.07. Transocean has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $7.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.60.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Transocean had a negative net margin of 54.06% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $773.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Transocean will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RIG. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Transocean by 75.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,404 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14,391 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Transocean during the third quarter valued at $30,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Transocean by 104.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,485 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 8,925 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Transocean by 86.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 19,581 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 9,083 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Transocean by 201.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 50,307 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 33,607 shares during the period. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 12, 2020, it owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 45 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 28 ultra-deepwater floaters, 14 harsh environment floaters, and 3 midwater floaters.

