TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) (TSE:RNW) Price Target Raised to C$19.00 at Scotiabank

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) (TSE:RNW) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$17.50 to C$19.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

RNW has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial lowered TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. CIBC downgraded TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$18.00 price objective on TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$18.07.

Shares of RNW stock opened at C$20.75 on Thursday. TransAlta Renewables Inc. has a 52-week low of C$10.82 and a 52-week high of C$20.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.28, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 63.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$17.87 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.27.

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) (TSE:RNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$95.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$97.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TransAlta Renewables Inc. will post 0.7883669 EPS for the current year.

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) Company Profile

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of February 28, 2020, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, seven natural gas generation facilities, one solar facility, and one natural gas pipeline comprising an ownership interest of 2,527 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

