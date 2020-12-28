Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV)

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 5,135 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,292% compared to the typical daily volume of 369 call options.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities boosted their target price on shares of Brightcove from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Brightcove from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Brightcove from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Brightcove from $12.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.70.

Get Brightcove alerts:

BCOV traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.82. 15,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,809. Brightcove has a one year low of $5.44 and a one year high of $18.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $749.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.92.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $49.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.31 million. Brightcove had a negative net margin of 7.61% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. Brightcove’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brightcove will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tenzing Global Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brightcove by 3.7% in the third quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 3,887,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,808,000 after acquiring an additional 137,500 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brightcove by 68.2% in the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 39,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 15,901 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in Brightcove in the third quarter valued at about $1,691,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Brightcove in the third quarter valued at about $367,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Brightcove by 117.7% in the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 71,542 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 38,673 shares during the period. 84.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product include Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Video Marketing Suite, a suite of video technologies to drive awareness, engagement, and conversion; Enterprise Video Suite, an enterprise-class platform for internal communications, employee training, live streaming, marketing, and e-commerce videos; and OTT Flow, a service for media companies and content owners to deploy direct-to-consumer, live and on-demand video services across platforms.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Brightcove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightcove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.