Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV)

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 5,135 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,292% compared to the typical daily volume of 369 call options.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities boosted their target price on shares of Brightcove from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Brightcove from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Brightcove from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Brightcove from $12.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.70.
BCOV traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.82. 15,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,809. Brightcove has a one year low of $5.44 and a one year high of $18.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $749.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.92.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tenzing Global Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brightcove by 3.7% in the third quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 3,887,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,808,000 after acquiring an additional 137,500 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brightcove by 68.2% in the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 39,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 15,901 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in Brightcove in the third quarter valued at about $1,691,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Brightcove in the third quarter valued at about $367,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Brightcove by 117.7% in the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 71,542 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 38,673 shares during the period. 84.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Brightcove
Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product include Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Video Marketing Suite, a suite of video technologies to drive awareness, engagement, and conversion; Enterprise Video Suite, an enterprise-class platform for internal communications, employee training, live streaming, marketing, and e-commerce videos; and OTT Flow, a service for media companies and content owners to deploy direct-to-consumer, live and on-demand video services across platforms.
