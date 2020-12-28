Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 3,143 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 570% compared to the average volume of 469 call options.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 201 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL traded down $2.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $195.57. The company had a trading volume of 6,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,990. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line has a twelve month low of $105.80 and a twelve month high of $213.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.04.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.74%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Old Dominion Freight Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.62.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

