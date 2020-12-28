Tottenham Acquisition I (NASDAQ:TOTA) Shares Gap Up to $11.45

Shares of Tottenham Acquisition I Limited (NASDAQ:TOTA) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.45, but opened at $13.00. Tottenham Acquisition I shares last traded at $12.95, with a volume of 1,861 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $50.11 million, a P/E ratio of -49.81 and a beta of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.98.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tottenham Acquisition I stock. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Tottenham Acquisition I Limited (NASDAQ:TOTA) by 190.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 364,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238,877 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC owned about 9.82% of Tottenham Acquisition I worth $3,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 53.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tottenham Acquisition I Limited does not have significant operations. The company intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on the technology, media, telecom, education, e-commerce, health-care, and consumer goods industries with primary operations in Asia.

