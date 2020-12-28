Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Position Increased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,167 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $2,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Toll Brothers by 148.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,927,429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344,779 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 178.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,727,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,388,000 after buying an additional 1,106,636 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the third quarter worth approximately $26,863,000. Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Toll Brothers during the second quarter valued at approximately $16,657,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 3,736.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 345,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,803,000 after acquiring an additional 336,669 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TOL shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised Toll Brothers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Truist raised Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Toll Brothers from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.63.

Shares of TOL stock opened at $45.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.65. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.28 and a 1 year high of $50.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.95. The company has a current ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The construction company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.92%.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

