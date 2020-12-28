Titus Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Titus Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 301.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,456 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,432 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 6.3% of Titus Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Titus Wealth Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 181.5% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,452,565 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $168,222,000 after acquiring an additional 936,613 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 292.3% during the 3rd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 146,563 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,973,000 after acquiring an additional 109,203 shares in the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 281.7% during the 3rd quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 9,225 shares in the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P boosted its position in shares of Apple by 2,744.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 447,980 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $51,881,000 after acquiring an additional 432,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Apple by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,199 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $29,231,591.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 563,814 shares of company stock valued at $65,101,827 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $131.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $2.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.69. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $137.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $106.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Argus upgraded shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Apple to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $117.50 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.35.

Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

