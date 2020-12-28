TigerCash Hits Market Cap of $398,353.03 (TCH)

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. Over the last seven days, TigerCash has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One TigerCash token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TigerCash has a total market capitalization of $398,353.03 and approximately $2.30 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.57 or 0.00489431 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash Token Profile

TigerCash (CRYPTO:TCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2017. TigerCash's total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 tokens. The official website for TigerCash is www.cointiger.com . TigerCash's official message board is medium.com/cointiger .

and its Facebook page is accessible here

TigerCash Token Trading

TigerCash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TigerCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TigerCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

