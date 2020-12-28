Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) Shares Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 278,428 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,945 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $32,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in Tiffany & Co. by 5.4% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 18,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Tiffany & Co. by 1.9% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 16,552 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in Tiffany & Co. in the second quarter worth approximately $2,118,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Tiffany & Co. by 15.8% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Tiffany & Co. by 2.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tiffany & Co. news, insider Mark J. Erceg sold 106,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.61, for a total value of $14,070,293.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alessandro Bogliolo sold 126,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.61, for a total value of $16,710,784.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,745,298.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 283,136 shares of company stock valued at $37,260,854. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TIF opened at $131.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of 64.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.07. Tiffany & Co. has a 12-month low of $103.89 and a 12-month high of $134.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 6.72%. Equities analysts forecast that Tiffany & Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

TIF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tiffany & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Tiffany & Co. from $135.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.70.

Tiffany & Co. Company Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings. The company sells its products through retail, Internet and catalog, business-to-business, and wholesale distribution channels.

