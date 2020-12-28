Thunder Token (TT) Market Capitalization Hits $29.31 Million

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. One Thunder Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit, Upbit and Huobi Global. Over the last seven days, Thunder Token has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. Thunder Token has a market capitalization of $29.31 million and approximately $5.29 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00046478 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005165 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003799 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.59 or 0.00293897 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00030611 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003788 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00015244 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $575.23 or 0.02178948 BTC.

Thunder Token Coin Profile

TT is a coin. It launched on April 3rd, 2019. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,887,903,653 coins. Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Thunder Token’s official website is www.thundercore.com . Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial

Thunder Token Coin Trading

Thunder Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea, Hotbit, Upbit, Huobi Global and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thunder Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

