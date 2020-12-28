THETA Price Tops $1.44 on Top Exchanges (THETA)

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 27th. In the last seven days, THETA has traded up 56.9% against the U.S. dollar. One THETA token can now be bought for approximately $1.44 or 0.00005322 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Gate.io, Binance and Hotbit. THETA has a market cap of $1.44 billion and approximately $233.62 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00045003 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003702 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.03 or 0.00295399 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00029968 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00015352 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003691 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $576.98 or 0.02129752 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA is a token. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. THETA’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken

THETA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Upbit, Coinbit, Bithumb, Hotbit, Binance, IDEX, DDEX, Fatbtc, WazirX, OKEx and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

