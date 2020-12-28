The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $124.80.

TRV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Travelers Companies from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of The Travelers Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine raised The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered The Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 12th.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRV. South State CORP. acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lifted its position in The Travelers Companies by 591.7% in the second quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in The Travelers Companies by 1.8% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 178.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 57,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after buying an additional 36,700 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,197,000. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRV traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.11. The stock had a trading volume of 16,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,792,083. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.27. The firm has a market cap of $35.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The Travelers Companies has a fifty-two week low of $76.99 and a fifty-two week high of $141.87.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.21. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Travelers Companies will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.