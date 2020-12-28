The St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) Hits New 52-Week High at $48.78

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $48.78 and last traded at $48.25, with a volume of 140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.71.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.26 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.35 and a 200-day moving average of $24.94.

The St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $42.00 million for the quarter. The St. Joe had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 24.55%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in The St. Joe by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of The St. Joe by 125.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of The St. Joe by 189.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 5,549 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in The St. Joe in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in The St. Joe in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

About The St. Joe (NYSE:JOE)

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida, the United States. It operates through four segments: Residential Real Estate, Hospitality, Commercial Leasing and Sales, and Forestry. The Residential Real Estate segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes.

