The Sandbox (SAND) Trading Down 15.1% This Week

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 28th. During the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. The Sandbox has a market capitalization of $24.68 million and approximately $7.01 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Sandbox token can currently be bought for $0.0397 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get The Sandbox alerts:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003042 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 38% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00012758 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 54.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

The Sandbox Profile

The Sandbox is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 621,771,684 tokens. The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en . The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game

Buying and Selling The Sandbox

The Sandbox can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Sandbox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Sandbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for The Sandbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Sandbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.