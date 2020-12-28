The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SGPYY shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Sage Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Sage Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Get The Sage Group alerts:

Shares of SGPYY opened at $32.16 on Monday. The Sage Group has a 1-year low of $24.61 and a 1-year high of $41.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.44 and a 200 day moving average of $35.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 1.01.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services. It offers Sage business cloud accounting solution; Sage business cloud Payroll, an online payroll system; Sage business cloud Intacct, a financial management system, which automates complex processes and enhance company performance; Sage business cloud people, a cloud HR and people management solution; and Sage business cloud X3, a business management solution.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.