The Progressive (PGR) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

The Progressive (NYSE: PGR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/23/2020 – The Progressive was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/11/2020 – The Progressive was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/8/2020 – The Progressive was downgraded by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $96.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $102.00.

12/8/2020 – The Progressive was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $96.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $102.00.

12/2/2020 – The Progressive was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $88.00 price target on the stock.

11/24/2020 – The Progressive had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $103.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/17/2020 – The Progressive is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “underweight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock.

11/10/2020 – The Progressive was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $98.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $57.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.54. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $62.18 and a 1-year high of $102.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.42.

Get The Progressive Co alerts:

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.66%. Analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 3,291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total transaction of $319,391.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,039,314.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total transaction of $255,447.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,751 shares of company stock valued at $5,407,852. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PGR. First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in The Progressive by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The Progressive by 3.4% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in The Progressive by 0.6% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 19,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. lifted its stake in The Progressive by 1.5% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 8,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Progressive by 0.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 21,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

See Also: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.