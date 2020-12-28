The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target Increased to $258.00 by Analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price target increased by research analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $239.00 to $258.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Smith Barney Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential downside of 1.13% from the company’s previous close.
EL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $235.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $248.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.68.
Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $260.95 on Monday. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 12 month low of $137.01 and a 12 month high of $267.04. The company has a market cap of $94.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $247.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.
In related news, Chairman William P. Lauder sold 8,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.86, for a total value of $1,928,325.16. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 842 shares in the company, valued at $202,804.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.06, for a total transaction of $488,120,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,271,589 shares of company stock worth $555,339,595. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EL. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 312.5% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 48.71% of the company’s stock.
The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile
The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.
