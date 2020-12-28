The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target Increased to $258.00 by Analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price target increased by research analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $239.00 to $258.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Smith Barney Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential downside of 1.13% from the company’s previous close.

EL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $235.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $248.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.68.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $260.95 on Monday. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 12 month low of $137.01 and a 12 month high of $267.04. The company has a market cap of $94.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $247.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.54. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman William P. Lauder sold 8,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.86, for a total value of $1,928,325.16. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 842 shares in the company, valued at $202,804.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.06, for a total transaction of $488,120,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,271,589 shares of company stock worth $555,339,595. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EL. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 312.5% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

