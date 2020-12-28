TerraVest Industries Inc. (TVK.TO) (TVK) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

TerraVest Industries Inc. (TVK.TO) (TSE:TVK) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, January 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

Shares of TSE TVK traded up C$0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching C$16.19. 1,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,869. The company has a market capitalization of C$302.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.44 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.10. TerraVest Industries Inc. has a twelve month low of C$9.50 and a twelve month high of C$17.25.

TerraVest Industries Inc. (TVK.TO) (TSE:TVK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$68.23 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TerraVest Industries Inc. will post 0.787267 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TerraVest Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, and transportation markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Fuel Containment, Processing Equipment, and Service. The Fuel Containment segment manufactures bulk liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) transport trailers, LPG delivery and service trucks, LPG storage tanks, residential and commercial LPG tanks and dispensers, custom pressure vessels, commercial and residential refined fuel tanks, and furnaces and boilers.

