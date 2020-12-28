Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

TEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Tenneco from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine lowered Tenneco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Tenneco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Tenneco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

TEN traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $10.46. 688,758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,485,850. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $639.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.91. Tenneco has a fifty-two week low of $2.21 and a fifty-two week high of $14.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 7.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tenneco will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenneco news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 8,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $84,319.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 450,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total value of $4,639,984.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,593,548 shares of company stock valued at $17,127,803. 2.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 132.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 304,888 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 173,785 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 146.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 145,257 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 86,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenneco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $459,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.58% of the company’s stock.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

