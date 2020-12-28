TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Sets New 1-Year High at $150.00

Shares of TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $150.00 and last traded at $148.10, with a volume of 10352 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $141.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TDK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.84, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.05.

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The technology company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. TDK had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 6.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TDK Co. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY)

TDK Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Film Application Products, and Other segments.

