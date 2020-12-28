TCG BDC, Inc. (CGBD) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) declared a None dividend on Wednesday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share on Friday, January 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 14.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

TCG BDC has a payout ratio of 85.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect TCG BDC to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.3%.

CGBD stock opened at $11.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. TCG BDC has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $14.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.28. The firm has a market cap of $622.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.00 and a beta of 2.13.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $35.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.53 million. TCG BDC had a positive return on equity of 10.75% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. As a group, analysts expect that TCG BDC will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TCG BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of TCG BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TCG BDC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of TCG BDC from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.05.

TCG BDC Company Profile

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

