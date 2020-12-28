TCG BDC, Inc. (CGBD) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) declared a None dividend on Wednesday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share on Friday, January 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 14.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.
TCG BDC has a payout ratio of 85.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect TCG BDC to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.3%.
CGBD stock opened at $11.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. TCG BDC has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $14.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.28. The firm has a market cap of $622.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.00 and a beta of 2.13.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TCG BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of TCG BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TCG BDC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of TCG BDC from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.05.
TCG BDC Company Profile
TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.
