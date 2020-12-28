Syntropy Price Hits $0.23 on Top Exchanges (NOIA)

Syntropy (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. Syntropy has a total market capitalization of $73.40 million and $907,497.00 worth of Syntropy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Syntropy has traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Syntropy token can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000840 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00045003 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00005202 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003690 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.02 or 0.00301631 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00029564 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00015318 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003678 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $573.28 or 0.02108291 BTC.

Syntropy Profile

Syntropy is a token. It launched on March 12th, 2018. Syntropy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 321,395,830 tokens. Syntropy’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Syntropy is medium.com/syntropynet . The official website for Syntropy is syntropynet.com

Buying and Selling Syntropy

Syntropy can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syntropy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syntropy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Syntropy using one of the exchanges listed above.

