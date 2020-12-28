Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $93.02

Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $93.02 and last traded at $91.55, with a volume of 9201 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.15.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SYNA shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Synaptics from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet lowered Synaptics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Cowen initiated coverage on Synaptics in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Synaptics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.57.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.50. Synaptics had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $328.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.78 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Synaptics’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Susan J. Hardman sold 376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $31,396.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,242.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 9,214 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $764,762.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,180,327. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,700 shares of company stock worth $2,373,952 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SYNA. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the second quarter worth $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

Synaptics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

