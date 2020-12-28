Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.11.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SYNA. Cowen initiated coverage on Synaptics in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Synaptics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Synaptics from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

In related news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 8,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.58, for a total transaction of $701,599.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,579 shares in the company, valued at $3,929,073.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 10,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total transaction of $865,130.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,787,247.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,700 shares of company stock worth $2,373,952 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Synaptics by 321.5% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 13,887 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Synaptics during the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Synaptics during the third quarter worth approximately $430,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Synaptics by 16.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,545,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Synaptics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNA traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.15. 163,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,758. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 4.00. Synaptics has a twelve month low of $44.41 and a twelve month high of $92.32. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.57.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $328.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.78 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 8.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Synaptics will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

