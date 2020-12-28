Switch (ESH) Tops 1-Day Volume of $226,982.00

Switch (CURRENCY:ESH) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 27th. Switch has a total market capitalization of $205,375.86 and approximately $226,982.00 worth of Switch was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Switch has traded down 16.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Switch token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0170 or 0.00000062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00005110 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00042599 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 28.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002419 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00020179 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00004604 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003679 BTC.

Switch Profile

Switch (CRYPTO:ESH) is a token. Switch’s total supply is 12,113,793 tokens. The official message board for Switch is medium.com/@switchag . Switch’s official website is www.switch.ag

Buying and Selling Switch

Switch can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Switch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Switch should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Switch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

