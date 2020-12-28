Swingby (SWINGBY) Achieves Market Cap of $6.68 Million

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One Swingby token can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000466 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Swingby has traded down 16.1% against the U.S. dollar. Swingby has a market cap of $6.68 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003733 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00022933 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.36 or 0.00132179 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $168.39 or 0.00629421 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.18 or 0.00168885 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $87.42 or 0.00326749 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00058762 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00017274 BTC.

Swingby Token Profile

Swingby’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,524,863 tokens. Swingby’s official message board is swingby.network/en/news . The official website for Swingby is swingby.network/en . Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Swingby Token Trading

Swingby can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swingby should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swingby using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

