SwiftCash (SWIFT) Trading 17.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

SwiftCash (CURRENCY:SWIFT) traded down 20.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One SwiftCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and Escodex. SwiftCash has a market cap of $177,982.06 and approximately $5.00 worth of SwiftCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SwiftCash has traded up 17.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SwiftCash alerts:

CRYPTOBUCKS (CBUCKS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000057 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001094 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000046 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

XDNA (XDNA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpectrumNetwork (SPEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About SwiftCash

SwiftCash (SWIFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Keccak

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 29th, 2014. SwiftCash’s total supply is 166,472,079 coins and its circulating supply is 165,751,648 coins. The official website for SwiftCash is swiftcash.cc. SwiftCash’s official Twitter account is @Bit_Swift.

Buying and Selling SwiftCash

SwiftCash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Escodex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwiftCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SwiftCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SwiftCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SwiftCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SwiftCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.