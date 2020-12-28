Swap (XWP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $118,837.74

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 28th. One Swap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges including Graviex and TradeOgre. Swap has a market capitalization of $118,837.74 and approximately $38,280.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Swap has traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003660 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001076 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00022330 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.47 or 0.00129990 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $172.25 or 0.00631173 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.21 or 0.00158337 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.33 or 0.00320025 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00057865 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00016744 BTC.

About Swap

Swap’s total supply is 12,060,984 coins. Swap’s official website is swap.fyi . Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap . The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Swap

Swap can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

